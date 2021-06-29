LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,374.97% and a negative net margin of 64.71%.

LIVX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 51,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $363.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LIVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

