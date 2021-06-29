Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 66.9% in June

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

