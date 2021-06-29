Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0592 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.31 million and $877,915.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,160,834 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

