Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $380.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.69. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

