Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,666. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.