Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. 29,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

