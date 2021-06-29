Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,032. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.12. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

