London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 21,464 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

