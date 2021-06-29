London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 88,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

