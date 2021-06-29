London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 395,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,139,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

