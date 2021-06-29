London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

