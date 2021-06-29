London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,979,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,641,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,639. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

