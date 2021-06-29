London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 13,519 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $181,560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 120,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,400. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

