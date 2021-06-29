Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.40. Loop Industries shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,983 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loop Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

