Lossless Trading Down 10.7% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $573,880.19 and approximately $462,517.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

