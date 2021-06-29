LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

