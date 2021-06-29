LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,467,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.