LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 704.35 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

