MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 651,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

