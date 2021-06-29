Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.99

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.99 and last traded at $97.20, with a volume of 176560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,654,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

