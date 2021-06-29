Magellan Infrastructure Fund (ASX:MICH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (ASX:MICH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Magellan Infrastructure Fund

Magellan Infrastructure Fund is a equity mutual fund launched by Magellan Financial Group. The fund is managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating in infrastructure sector. It invests in value stocks of companies.

