Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

