Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.83 and a one year high of $354.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.