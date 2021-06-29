Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of URI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.83 and a one year high of $354.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
