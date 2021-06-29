Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $370.69. 91,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

