Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.99. 15,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,500. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.29. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

