Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,755 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.08. 6,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $182.74 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.