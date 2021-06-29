Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 4.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Generac worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.70. 8,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $412.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

