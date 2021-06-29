Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,562.42. 3,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,006. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,076.06 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

