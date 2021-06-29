Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.26. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

