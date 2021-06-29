Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

