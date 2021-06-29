Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Reduced by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $249.85. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,746. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

