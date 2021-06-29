Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 624.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,022 shares of company stock worth $1,786,071. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

