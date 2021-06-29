Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Consolidated Communications worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

