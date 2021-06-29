Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $616,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $144.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,425,069. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

