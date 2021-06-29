Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 5,448 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

