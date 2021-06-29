MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.