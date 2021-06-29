Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific U.S. shale plays. Also, the company's strong Eagle Ford presence can improve its cash flow situation. Notably, production volumes for 2021 are expected to rise from 2020 levels, which will boost the bottom line. Particularly, the price of WTI crude has improved significantly since last year's historic lows. The momentum is likely to continue since the coronavirus vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year. Healthier oil price is likely to aid the company’s bottom-line. But, Matador’s free cash flows have been negative over the past few years, reflecting weakness in its operations. It raised the probability of more reliance on debt & equity capital for funding future growth projects.”

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.