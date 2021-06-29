Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post sales of $346.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.20 million. Materion reported sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Materion stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

