Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Mattel worth $67,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.