Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,233. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.