Maxcoin Market Capitalization Hits $352,415.39 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $352,415.39 and approximately $42.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.62 or 1.00062783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00412424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00865763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00393636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

