Mchain Price Reaches $0.0007 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 107.7% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $47,082.80 and approximately $40.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006592 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,150 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

