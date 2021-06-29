MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

