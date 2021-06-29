Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

