Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 1,414,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 423,071,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,876,500. Medican Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
