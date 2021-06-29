Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.47. 151,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

