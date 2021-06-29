Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,748 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

