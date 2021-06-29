Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,339 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $283,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900,616 shares of company stock valued at $289,549,709. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

