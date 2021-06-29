Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,507.81 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,021.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,400.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

