Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

